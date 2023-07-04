In this hour, stories of the struggles, support, and safety the bounds of family provide. Hosted by The Moth's Artistic Director, Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Sharif El-Mekki wants to follow in the footsteps of his Black Panther father.

NeShaune Lasley receives unwanted encouragement from her father.

Caitlin McNaughton's feminist parents don't want to get her a Barbie.

Rebecca Barry frets over her mother's health.

Warren Holleman must unlearn his family's lessons when he has a baby.