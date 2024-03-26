On Tuesdays and Fridays The Moth’s podcast feed presents episodes of the Peabody-Award Winning Moth Radio Hour and original episodes of The Moth Podcast. Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories of meeting one's idols. A signature turns into a mentorship, a chance to write a song for a revered musician, and heroes within the home. This hour is hosted by Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media, the producer of this show.
Storytellers:
Valerie Walker has a chance encounter with a life long idol.
Songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman makes music with a country music icon.
Danny Artese gets not only a signature but a mentor when he attends a book signing.
Elyse McInerney learns her hero may be a lot closer to her than she realized.
Bassist Christian McBride gets a chance to play with a Jazz legend.
