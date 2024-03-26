In this hour, stories of meeting one's idols. A signature turns into a mentorship, a chance to write a song for a revered musician, and heroes within the home. This hour is hosted by Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media, the producer of this show.

Storytellers:

Valerie Walker has a chance encounter with a life long idol.

Songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman makes music with a country music icon.

Danny Artese gets not only a signature but a mentor when he attends a book signing.

Elyse McInerney learns her hero may be a lot closer to her than she realized.

Bassist Christian McBride gets a chance to play with a Jazz legend.

