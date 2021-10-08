Logo for The Moth

Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.

2006-2020

Looking The Part: Jennifer Leahy & Sivan Schondorf

Thumbnail for "Looking The Part: Jennifer Leahy & Sivan Schondorf ".
October 8, 202117min 43sec

This week, we have two stories about looking the part. This episode is hosted by Moth Producer Michelle Jalowski. To see the extras for this episode, head to our website: themoth.org/extras

Hosted by: Michelle Jalowski

Storytellers: Jennifer Leahy & Sivan Schondorf