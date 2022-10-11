Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this episode, we present four stories all about coming to the precipice of catastrophe. A vicious rumor shakes the foundations of family and home, a potential romance takes a dark turn, and a woman’s heritage dangles over oblivion by a thread. Hosted by Tara Clancy in front of a live audience in Jackson, Wyoming, with additional hosting by Jay Allison.
Hosted by: Jay Allison
Live Host: Tara Clancy
Tara Clancy is unprepared for a conversation around sexuality with her son.
Cristina Briones faces down a housing crisis.
Terrance Flynn attempts to catch the romantic-interest of an enigmatic stranger.
Nina McConigley clings to her heritage with a safety pin and a sari.