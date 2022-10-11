In this episode, we present four stories all about coming to the precipice of catastrophe. A vicious rumor shakes the foundations of family and home, a potential romance takes a dark turn, and a woman’s heritage dangles over oblivion by a thread. Hosted by Tara Clancy in front of a live audience in Jackson, Wyoming, with additional hosting by Jay Allison.

Hosted by: Jay Allison

Live Host: Tara Clancy

Tara Clancy is unprepared for a conversation around sexuality with her son.

Cristina Briones faces down a housing crisis.

Terrance Flynn attempts to catch the romantic-interest of an enigmatic stranger.

Nina McConigley clings to her heritage with a safety pin and a sari.