In this hour, stories of finding your people—on the basketball court, behind the bar, or on the street. This episode is hosted by Moth Director Chloe Salmon. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

At the age of 50, Harwood Taylor returns to basketball with a new team.

Julia Cadieux's college bartending job isn't what she expected.

Sandra Kwawu finds comfort in a celebration with her friends and family.

When Jose Faus is commissioned to paint a mural, he finds inspiration all around him.