Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
Don your finest duds! This week, The Moth Radio Hour is all about clothes -- from DIY threads to silk blouses, from a prison visiting room to a runway in France. This episode is hosted by Moth producer and director Chloe Salmon. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Chloe Salmon
Tween Horace Sanders creates a homemade Halloween costume.
Deepa Ambekar is caught off guard by a prison's dress code for visitors.
Zakiya Minifee fails to heed her mother's fashion advice.
Adrienne Burris is certain that her new husband has ruined her favorite blouse.
Graham Shelby joins the football team as a gentle teenager.
Model Norma Jean Darden participates in a historic catwalk battle.