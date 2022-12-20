Don your finest duds! This week, The Moth Radio Hour is all about clothes -- from DIY threads to silk blouses, from a prison visiting room to a runway in France. This episode is hosted by Moth producer and director Chloe Salmon. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Chloe Salmon

Tween Horace Sanders creates a homemade Halloween costume.

Deepa Ambekar is caught off guard by a prison's dress code for visitors.

Zakiya Minifee fails to heed her mother's fashion advice.

Adrienne Burris is certain that her new husband has ruined her favorite blouse.

Graham Shelby joins the football team as a gentle teenager.

Model Norma Jean Darden participates in a historic catwalk battle.