In this hour, stories of shifting perspectives, new outlooks, and realizations that shake our foundations. A mother receives unexpected news, a teen learns the true power of a word, and a prisoner gets a visit from his father. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Curatorial Producer, Suzanne Rust. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Andrea Collier finds out what happens when her life goes off-script.

Damon Young questions his sense of self based on the power of a racial slur.

Huwe Burton relies on his father's support while serving time for a crime he didn't commit.

