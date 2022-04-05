Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, a woman gets a call in the middle of the night; a young boy discovers the truth about his idol; a girl does her best to prepare for a big moment; and a family camps out in hopes of seeing the Kennedy family. Hosted by The Moth’s Artistic Director, Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Catherine Burns
Storytellers:
Teri Garr bonds with friends over justice and revenge.
Liel Leibowitz learns the identity of a real-life anti-hero from his childhood.
Nasrin Marzban gets ready to meet the Shah of Iran.
Micaela Murphy endures a family beach vacation.