In this hour, a woman gets a call in the middle of the night; a young boy discovers the truth about his idol; a girl does her best to prepare for a big moment; and a family camps out in hopes of seeing the Kennedy family. Hosted by The Moth’s Artistic Director, Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Catherine Burns

Storytellers:

Teri Garr bonds with friends over justice and revenge.

Liel Leibowitz learns the identity of a real-life anti-hero from his childhood.

Nasrin Marzban gets ready to meet the Shah of Iran.

Micaela Murphy endures a family beach vacation.