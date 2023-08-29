In this hour, fasting, feasting, and traveling salmon; stories about foods that nourish the body as well as the soul. This episode is hosted by Sarah Austin Jenness.

The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Ritija Gupta follows her grandmother's recommended all-yellow diet in the name of love.

Mercy Lung'aho leads an experiment with beans, designed to combat anemia.

Dihan Hossain dreams of tasting New York City pizza.

Joan Juliet Buck's uncle loses a suitcase of smoked salmon -- and a family member.