Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, fasting, feasting, and traveling salmon; stories about foods that nourish the body as well as the soul. This episode is hosted by Sarah Austin Jenness.
The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
Ritija Gupta follows her grandmother's recommended all-yellow diet in the name of love.
Mercy Lung'aho leads an experiment with beans, designed to combat anemia.
Dihan Hossain dreams of tasting New York City pizza.
Joan Juliet Buck's uncle loses a suitcase of smoked salmon -- and a family member.