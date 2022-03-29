In this hour, challenges that reveal one's truest self. The insatiable needs of an electronic pet, being forced to face one's fears, and the dogged pursuit of one's dreams. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Director Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Meg Bowles

Storytellers:

8-year-old Sara Jonsson realizes her new toy is more responsibility than she bargained for.

Mike Maloch has to face his fears on the job.

Samira Sahebi has an unexpected visit to the ER.

Beth Bradley inches toward a breaking point near the end a 14k hike up a mountain in Colorado.

Shaun Leonardo pursues his dream of becoming a luchador.