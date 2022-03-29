Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, challenges that reveal one's truest self. The insatiable needs of an electronic pet, being forced to face one's fears, and the dogged pursuit of one's dreams. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Director Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Meg Bowles
Storytellers:
8-year-old Sara Jonsson realizes her new toy is more responsibility than she bargained for.
Mike Maloch has to face his fears on the job.
Samira Sahebi has an unexpected visit to the ER.
Beth Bradley inches toward a breaking point near the end a 14k hike up a mountain in Colorado.
Shaun Leonardo pursues his dream of becoming a luchador.