Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
On this week’s episode, we take a look back at 1999, to the origins of the Moth’s community program. We’ll have a story about The Mets, and one about life after prison. This episode is hosted by Larry Rosen.
Storytellers:
Marie Hershkowitz
David Gaskin