In this hour, stories of the digital space and its affect on the family connection IRL. From digital carts to hive minds and data collection - closing geographical and temporal distance between past and present. This hour is hosted by The Moth's Senior Director, Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Meg Ferrill struggles with her fears of becoming a parent while shopping for sperm.

Anaïs Bordier makes a surprising connection via social media.

Trina Robinson, while researching online, discovers a shocking family history.