Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories of the digital space and its affect on the family connection IRL. From digital carts to hive minds and data collection - closing geographical and temporal distance between past and present. This hour is hosted by The Moth's Senior Director, Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
Meg Ferrill struggles with her fears of becoming a parent while shopping for sperm.
Anaïs Bordier makes a surprising connection via social media.
Trina Robinson, while researching online, discovers a shocking family history.