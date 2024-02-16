On this episode, we share two stories all about how hair can connect us. As a note, Imogen Wall’s story talks about someone experiencing the suicide of a loved one, if that subject is difficult for you, you might want to skip that story. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, you can call 988 in the US for free and confidential support.

Host: Marc Sollinger

Storytellers:

Heather Rae looks to a wayward band of strangers to help get her keys out of the car that is locked and running.

Imogen Wall finds connection and comfort in a hair salon.

