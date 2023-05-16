Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
Oh, mother! In this episode, stories celebrating birth givers, mother figures, and the many ways in which one can show up as a mom. This episode is hosted by Moth Producer and Director Chloe Salmon. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media
Storytellers:
Marya Morris is in over her head as a new stay-at-home stepmom.
Pamela Covington cooks a difficult holiday meal for her family.
Annie Share and her mom become business women on the cat show circuit.
Amanda Johnston is inspired by a vulnerable conversation with her daughter.