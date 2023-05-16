Oh, mother! In this episode, stories celebrating birth givers, mother figures, and the many ways in which one can show up as a mom. This episode is hosted by Moth Producer and Director Chloe Salmon. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media

Storytellers:

Marya Morris is in over her head as a new stay-at-home stepmom.

Pamela Covington cooks a difficult holiday meal for her family.

Annie Share and her mom become business women on the cat show circuit.

Amanda Johnston is inspired by a vulnerable conversation with her daughter.