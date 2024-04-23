Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories of how we see ourselves, the perceptions of others, and the often gaping chasm in between. The struggle to prove oneself, challenge a stereotype, keep up appearances, and finally discover what really fits. This hour is hosted by Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media, the producer of this show.
Storytellers:
Enrique García Naranjo is stopped by border patrol.
Aydrea Walden realizes her classmates see her differently.
Miles Crabtree tries out for his school's production of "How the West Was Won."
Kimberly Rose sees herself disappearing in her marriage.
Jessi Klein lands what she thinks is her dream job.