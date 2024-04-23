In this hour, stories of how we see ourselves, the perceptions of others, and the often gaping chasm in between. The struggle to prove oneself, challenge a stereotype, keep up appearances, and finally discover what really fits. This hour is hosted by Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media, the producer of this show.

Storytellers:



Enrique García Naranjo is stopped by border patrol.



Aydrea Walden realizes her classmates see her differently.



Miles Crabtree tries out for his school's production of "How the West Was Won."



Kimberly Rose sees herself disappearing in her marriage.



Jessi Klein lands what she thinks is her dream job.