In this special episode celebrating fathers, a man embraces his father's music; a new dad has a breakdown in the grocery store; a young father struggles with his emotions; a son flies to Ghana for his father's funeral, a daughter reveals an embarrassing truth, and an uncle steps in to play an important role. Hosted by The Moth’s Artistic Director Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Catherine Burns

David Kendall inherits his love of music from his father.

Chris Myers rides out his emotions after the birth of his daughter.

Nestor Gomez struggles to pick out his baby among a group of newborns.

Karan Chopra learns to live his life by his father's example.

Amanda Hamilton Roos confesses her sins to her father, literally.

Jack Marmorstein realizes the role he must play in his nephew's life.