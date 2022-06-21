Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this special episode celebrating fathers, a man embraces his father's music; a new dad has a breakdown in the grocery store; a young father struggles with his emotions; a son flies to Ghana for his father's funeral, a daughter reveals an embarrassing truth, and an uncle steps in to play an important role. Hosted by The Moth’s Artistic Director Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Catherine Burns
David Kendall inherits his love of music from his father.
Chris Myers rides out his emotions after the birth of his daughter.
Nestor Gomez struggles to pick out his baby among a group of newborns.
Karan Chopra learns to live his life by his father's example.
Amanda Hamilton Roos confesses her sins to her father, literally.
Jack Marmorstein realizes the role he must play in his nephew's life.