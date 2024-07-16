Logo for The Moth

The Moth

On Tuesday's and Friday's The Moth's podcast feed presents episodes of the Peabody-Award Winning Moth Radio Hour and original episodes of The Moth Podcast. Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country.

2006-2020

In this hour, tellers who tell the truth and nothing but the truth, even when it's hard.
July 16, 202453min 24sec
If you enjoy the stories you hear on The Moth Podcast then come experience the magic of true stories told live in person at a Moth Mainstage show near you!
July 12, 20244min 11sec
Stories of time—its possibilities and its limitations
July 9, 202453min 27sec
July 5, 202435min
A special live edition of The Moth -- with five stories from a night showcasing the graduates of Moth High School storytelling workshops.
July 2, 202453min 42sec
June 28, 202416min 46sec
In this hour, stories from The Moth's SLAM Showcase
June 25, 202453min 31sec
This week, an episode in honor of Father's Day.
June 18, 202453min 28sec
June 14, 202417min 50sec
In this hour, stories of childhood, growing up, and growing pains.
June 11, 202453min 30sec
In this hour, stories of being gentle and kind—to ourselves and to others.
June 4, 202453min 29sec
May 31, 202418min 34sec
In this hour, stories from the double helix -- genetic makeup, inherited disease, and family secrets.
May 28, 202453min 29sec
In this hour, stories of structures and strictures—and the struggles against them
May 21, 202453min 31sec
May 17, 202419min 32sec
A special Mother's Day edition of The Moth Radio Hour.
May 14, 202453min 31sec
In this hour, a professional impersonator gets an unusual gig, a journalist is befuddled by the facts, and a brother sister duo who really love baseball.
May 7, 202453min 26sec
On this episode, stories from a galaxy far far away.
May 3, 202441min 48sec
Stories of the everyday moments that have lasting impacts
April 30, 202453min 29sec
On this episode, we're going to have a little fun with the human body.
April 26, 202415min 53sec
In this hour, stories of how we see ourselves, the perceptions of others, and the often gaping chasm in between.
April 23, 202453min 30sec
In this hour, stories of diving in.
April 16, 202453min 31sec
Stories from Louisville, Kentucky!
April 12, 202419min 46sec
In this hour, stories of shifting perspectives, new outlooks, and realizations that shake our foundations.
April 9, 202453min 30sec
In this hour, stories of the things we hold dear—kitchen staples, family heirlooms, and an important soccer ball.
April 2, 202453min 28sec
In celebration of Opening Day, we've got two stories about America's Past-time.
March 29, 202434min 14sec
In this hour, stories of meeting one's idols
March 26, 202453min 32sec
In this hour, stories of finding hope, grace, and light during unexpected times and in unexpected places.
March 19, 202453min 31sec
A story about wrestling and finding yourself...
March 15, 202421min 31sec
In this hour, stories of female strength and empowerment.
March 12, 202453min 31sec
In this hour, stories of moving through discomfort
March 5, 202453min 28sec
Stories from Melbourne, and a reflection on the legacy of Cal Wilson
March 1, 202421min 2sec
Stories about being Stuck!
February 27, 202453min 22sec
To err is human—and in this hour, we explore humanity in all its imperfections.
February 20, 202453min 30sec
Stories about hair!
February 16, 202418min 50sec
In this hour, stories of looking backward to forge ahead.
February 13, 202453min 33sec
In this hour, stories of beauty—internal, skin-deep, and previously undiscovered.
February 6, 202453min 28sec
Two stories from New Orleans!
February 2, 202414min 54sec
A special live edition of The Moth, brought to you from the Victoria Theater in Dayton, Ohio.
January 30, 202453min 29sec
In this hour, stories of finding your people.
January 23, 202453min 29sec
Two stories, one meta, one about Johnny Cash
January 19, 202419min 12sec
Stories about feeling out of place
January 16, 202453min 30sec
A special episode of The Moth, live from the Union Chapel in London.
January 9, 202453min 31sec
Some info on where to see the Moth LIVE!
January 6, 20243min 54sec
Stories, reflections, and history from Ray Christian
January 5, 202434min 54sec
In this hour, stories from across the globe.
January 2, 202453min 24sec
In this hour, stories of people who made an impact
December 26, 202353min 29sec
It's a Moth Holiday Special
December 19, 202353min 26sec
Stories about the secret that is Santa.
December 15, 202321min 8sec
In this hour, stories of learning from one's parents.
December 12, 202353min 28sec
In this hour, stories of encounters with the animal kingdom.
December 5, 202353min 26sec
We share two stories about siblings!
December 1, 202334min 3sec
In this hour, stories of things past shaping the here and now
November 28, 202353min 25sec
A fun romp for Thanksgiving
November 24, 202317min 55sec
On this hour, stories about healing
November 21, 202353min 26sec
We share a story about lessons from a father
November 17, 202315min 38sec
Four stories of determination, hope and battling for both survival and respect
November 14, 202353min 24sec
On this episode, stories about the power of water
November 10, 202319min 41sec
In this hour, stories of war, face-offs, and confronting the demons within.
November 7, 202353min 28sec
Stories about illusions, tricks, and mistakes.
October 31, 202353min 24sec
What we get when we give back.
October 27, 202323min 24sec
In this hour, stories of the digital space and its affect on the family connection IRL.
October 24, 202353min 27sec
Stories about Halloween.
October 20, 202319min 19sec
In this hour, moxie, grit, and growing up.
October 17, 202353min 27sec
Special delivery!—a Moth Radio Hour all about letters.
October 10, 202353min 27sec
On this episode, a story from a survivor of the Holocaust.
October 6, 202327min 8sec
A special live edition of The Moth brought to you from the Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara, California
October 3, 202353min 25sec
We hear about a teacher whose students always tell her the truth, and we learn about the pop-up porch.
September 29, 202315min 3sec
Stories of ringtones, rekindled connections, and revolution
September 26, 202353min 25sec
Stories about the end of the world.
September 22, 202323min 46sec
In this hour, stories of healing and recovery
September 19, 202338min 39sec
Stories about different types of magic
September 15, 202322min 42sec
Stories of shedding the past and looking towards the future.
September 12, 202353min 25sec
Aerial antics, magic tricks, and unwelcome rescue missions...
September 5, 202353min 25sec
Stories about the different ways we learn.
September 1, 202324min 22sec
In this hour, fasting, feasting, and traveling salmon.
August 29, 202353min 20sec
Stories about kids taking charge.
August 22, 202353min 22sec
On this episode, the wisdom of children.
August 18, 202319min 45sec
Stories about stagecraft in all its forms
August 15, 202353min 28sec
We hear a story from The Moth, as well as take a listen to one of our favorite podcasts.
August 11, 202343min 47sec
Stories of moments of beauty, awe, and clarity uncovered amidst chaos and the quotidian.
August 8, 202353min 25sec
In this episode, stories about journeys and destinations.
August 1, 202353min 27sec
Stories about cars and families
July 28, 202317min 53sec
In this hour, stories of fear.
July 25, 202353min 23sec
A goodbye from a very special member of the Moth family
July 21, 202334min 6sec
On this episode, we take a walk in other people's shoes.
July 18, 202353min 25sec
In this hour, stories of the most inevitable part of life: death
July 11, 202353min 26sec
A look at the meaning of Independence Day
July 7, 202318min 9sec
In this hour, stories of the struggles, support, and safety the bounds of family provide.
July 4, 202353min 28sec
More stories about people taking care of each other
June 27, 202353min 26sec
Stories about finding pride.
June 23, 202320min 50sec
Stories about dads!
June 20, 202353min 20sec
This episode, stories from real life.
June 13, 202353min 25sec
Stories all about secrets!
June 9, 202330min 27sec
This episode, stories about courage and bravery.
June 6, 202352min 53sec
In this hour, stories of slowing down, holding off, or taking a pause.
May 30, 202353min 26sec
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!
May 26, 202317min 31sec
In this hour, an ancient instrument, a life-changing disaster, and survival in the face of genocide.
May 23, 202353min 22sec
This episode, we celebrate mothers.
May 16, 202353min 25sec
This episode, we get just a BIT salacious.
May 12, 202316min 23sec
Stories all about families
May 9, 202353min 27sec
Stories of strength of will, crystallizing under pressure, and the power of intentionally directed anger.
May 2, 202353min 27sec
In this episode, stories about how incredible pets can be.
April 28, 202323min 27sec
Stories about the act of bearing witness
April 25, 202353min 28sec
Stories about people all on different paths
April 18, 202353min 25sec
In this episode, stories about poetry
April 14, 202322min 21sec
In this hour, Motown, hip hop, folk and pop.
April 11, 202353min 26sec
Stories about love, in all its forms
April 4, 202353min 26sec
Stories about growing up punk.
March 31, 202328min 57sec
Stories about the power of sound
March 28, 202353min 29sec
Stories of stepping up, taking charge, and taking chances
March 21, 202353min 27sec
In this episode, stories about how reading brings people together.
March 17, 202315min 41sec
In this hour, five stories of picking our battles.
March 14, 202353min 28sec
This episode, stories all about places
March 7, 202353min 26sec
In this episode, Jean-Michele Gregory searches for her family history.
March 3, 202318min 58sec
In this hour, stories of heroes, mentors, and our greatest supporters.
February 28, 202353min 26sec
This episode, we hear stories about navigating the in-between.
February 21, 202353min 26sec
In this episode, we're going to play something everyone at The Moth is SUPER excited about...
February 17, 202319min 58sec
In honor of Valentine's Day, let The Moth whisper sweet somethings in your ear(buds).
February 14, 202353min 27sec
See The Moth IN PERSON
February 10, 20233min 36sec
A special episode in honor of Black History Month, with stories that celebrate the diversity of the Black experience.
February 7, 202353min 26sec
On this episode, we’re going to continue to uplift Black voices as we showcase two stories all about the challenges and joys of growing up.
February 3, 202322min 42sec
In this hour, we present four stories of getting another shot.
January 31, 202353min 26sec
Start your engines! In this hour, stories of being driven -- bound, determined, or literally in the passenger seat of a car.
January 24, 202353min 27sec
We talk to Mojdeh Rezaeipour about the situation in Iran, and hear a story from her.
January 20, 202326min 13sec
Stories about finding courage
January 17, 202353min 26sec
In this episode, stories of diving in head first and putting it all on the line.
January 10, 202353min 26sec
Stories about the New Year
January 6, 202321min 43sec
This episode, we revisit our 20th anniversary special
January 3, 202353min 34sec
On this episode of The Moth, we bear witness.
December 27, 202253min 27sec
This episode, The Moth Radio Hour is all about clothes
December 20, 202253min 29sec
The very beginning of The Moth
December 16, 202231min 50sec
A special Holiday Hour from The Moth.
December 13, 202253min 28sec
In this episode, stories of who we are and what we present to the world.
December 6, 202253min 27sec
Mothers and directors.
December 2, 202228min 45sec
This episode, we listen to selections from a cowboy poetry gathering
November 29, 202253min 28sec
In this episode, bold attempts to revisit the past.
November 22, 202253min 29sec
The Mets, life after prison, and The Moth's community program.
November 18, 202228min 17sec
In this special hour, three stories from the Vietnam War Era.
November 15, 202253min 29sec
This episode, we recreate the atmosphere of a Moth StorySLAM.
November 11, 202223min 15sec
This week... adventure stories
November 8, 202253min 30sec
In this episode, stories of the voices that inspire us, comfort us, and help us navigate the world
November 1, 202253min 27sec
A story from a firefighter about his 9/11 experiences
October 28, 202225min 6sec
Stories about finding family
October 25, 202253min 31sec
Stories about girlhood.
October 18, 202253min 30sec
A story about coming to America
October 14, 202222min 33sec
Stories from a live Moth Mainstage in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
October 11, 202253min 18sec
Stories of exposure to unexpected worlds, new traditions, and traversing boundaries.
October 4, 202253min 32sec
A look at humor and storytelling
September 30, 202226min 2sec
Stories about growing up
September 27, 202253min 31sec
This week on The Moth, stories about animals
September 20, 202253min 27sec
A tribute to Freedom of Speech
September 16, 202218min 33sec
This week on The Moth, goodbyes of all types.
September 13, 202253min 29sec
Stories about rethinking perspective.
September 6, 202253min 29sec
A story about shielding your kids from pain.
September 2, 202222min 14sec
Live... from New York... it's THE MOTH
August 30, 202253min 28sec
Stories about standing up for yourself.
August 23, 202253min 28sec
Stories about gluttony and lust
August 19, 202224min 44sec
Stories about finding confidence
August 16, 202253min 31sec
Stories about dealing with what you have to deal with.
August 9, 202253min 27sec
Stories about driving stick and a Cuban grandmother.
August 5, 202216min 52sec
Stories about kindness.
August 2, 202253min 23sec
Stories about trying to be in control.
July 26, 202253min 27sec
Dan Kennedy talks about the origins of The Moth Podcast.
July 22, 202228min 28sec
Stories about being human
July 19, 202253min 29sec