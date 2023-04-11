Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, Motown, hip hop, folk and pop. Stories of the indelible impact of music on both its creators and listeners. This hour is hosted by The Moth's Senior Director Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Jenifer Hixon
Storytellers:
David Montgomery gets immersed in Spice World.
Cal Street describes her time as part of The Velvelettes.
Dawn Smith grows up in a cult that forbids music.
Jin Au-Yeung's lyricism connects him to Barack Obama.