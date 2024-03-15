Logo for The Moth

Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.

2006-2020

The Moth Podcast: Opening the Page

Thumbnail for "The Moth Podcast: Opening the Page".
March 15, 202421min 31sec

On this episode, a story from our new book, A Point of Beauty.

Host: Tiq Milan

Storyteller:

Shaun Leonardo pursues his dream of becoming a luchador.

The Moth’s new book, A Point of Beauty: True Stories of Holding On and Letting Go releases March 19th. Order it here, or wherever you get your books: https://themoth.org/a-point-of-beauty