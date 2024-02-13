In this hour, stories of looking backward to forge ahead. Seeking justice for heinous crimes decades old, memories flooding back during a chance encounter, and reconciling darkness during a joyous time. This hour is hosted by The Moth's former Artistic Director, Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Journalist Jerry Mitchell takes on notorious members of the Ku Klux Klan.

Reyna Grande finds kinship with a man seeking asylum in the US.

In her journey to start a family, Sarah Jane Johnson also finds herself facing her past.

