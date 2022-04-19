Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, three stories about times we come across guns in our lives. An aspiring writer tries to land a job with Hunter S. Thompson; a dental student travels to a dangerous Colombian town to finish her residency; and a music artist comes face to face with military police. Hosted by The Moth's Senior Director Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Meg Bowles
Storytellers:
Cheryl Della Pietra gets acquainted with gun-toting Hunter S. Thompson.
Martha Ruiz Perilla is asked to save a life or lose her own.
Boots Riley is trying to get home, but runs into problems on a naval base in San Francisco.