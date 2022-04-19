In this hour, three stories about times we come across guns in our lives. An aspiring writer tries to land a job with Hunter S. Thompson; a dental student travels to a dangerous Colombian town to finish her residency; and a music artist comes face to face with military police. Hosted by The Moth's Senior Director Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Meg Bowles

Storytellers:

Cheryl Della Pietra gets acquainted with gun-toting Hunter S. Thompson.

Martha Ruiz Perilla is asked to save a life or lose her own.

Boots Riley is trying to get home, but runs into problems on a naval base in San Francisco.