This week, a special episode in honor of Black History Month, with stories that celebrate the diversity of the Black experience. Dye jobs, dream jobs, and swimming pools. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Curatorial Producer, Suzanne Rust. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Suzanne Rust

Storytellers:

Harold Cox brings his Texas roots--and speech patterns-- to his first Boston radio gig.

Danyel Smith follows the music and finds a place for herself in the world of journalism.

CJ Hunt grows up trying to "adjust the thermostat" of his racial identity.

While out for a swim, Hasna Muhammad finds a kindred spirit.