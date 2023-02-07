Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
This week, a special episode in honor of Black History Month, with stories that celebrate the diversity of the Black experience. Dye jobs, dream jobs, and swimming pools. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Curatorial Producer, Suzanne Rust. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Suzanne Rust
Storytellers:
Harold Cox brings his Texas roots--and speech patterns-- to his first Boston radio gig.
Danyel Smith follows the music and finds a place for herself in the world of journalism.
CJ Hunt grows up trying to "adjust the thermostat" of his racial identity.
While out for a swim, Hasna Muhammad finds a kindred spirit.