Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this episode, stories about the pains of growing up. Hosted by Chloe Salmon. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Chloe Salmon
Storytellers:
Jennifer Lubin competes for her mother's affection with an unlikely foe.
Anne Stuart spends her summer break delivering the news as the switchboard operator at her local paper.
After hitting a baseball for the first time, 10 year old Stephen Ferrell hopes for another miracle.
Esther Ngumbi's mother catches her in a lie.
Ernesto Quiñonez tries to encourage his 9-year-old daughter to be his traveling companion to Graceland.