In this episode, stories about the pains of growing up. Hosted by Chloe Salmon. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Chloe Salmon

Storytellers:

Jennifer Lubin competes for her mother's affection with an unlikely foe.

Anne Stuart spends her summer break delivering the news as the switchboard operator at her local paper.

After hitting a baseball for the first time, 10 year old Stephen Ferrell hopes for another miracle.

Esther Ngumbi's mother catches her in a lie.

Ernesto Quiñonez tries to encourage his 9-year-old daughter to be his traveling companion to Graceland.