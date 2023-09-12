Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories of shedding the past and looking towards the future; from fashion faux-pas to exoneration. This hour is hosted by Moth Senior Director, Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
Chris Foley inherits his family's male pattern baldness.
Caridad De La Luz contends with her father's baggage.
Andrew McGill discovers his people though the card game Yu-Gi-Oh.
Patricia Brennan describes being married to a Vietnam veteran.
Michael VonAllmen works to let go of his hate after his wrongful conviction.