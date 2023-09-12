In this hour, stories of shedding the past and looking towards the future; from fashion faux-pas to exoneration. This hour is hosted by Moth Senior Director, Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Chris Foley inherits his family's male pattern baldness.



Caridad De La Luz contends with her father's baggage.



Andrew McGill discovers his people though the card game Yu-Gi-Oh.



Patricia Brennan describes being married to a Vietnam veteran.



Michael VonAllmen works to let go of his hate after his wrongful conviction.