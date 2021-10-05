An hour devoted to misfits! An awkward teenager finds his place at a museum, a child is given a sense of structure and order in life, a woman worries she isn't "Korean enough," and a daughter does her best to soothe her elderly mom. Hosted by The Moth’s Executive Producer, Sarah Austin Jenness.

To see photos from this week’s episode, visit: TheMoth.org

The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers: Andrew Solomon, Greg Audel, Linda Gregory, Hilda Chazanovitz