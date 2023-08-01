In this hour, stories of journeys—from far-flung to just down the street. Rediscovered roots, recess field trips, and birthday outings. This episode is hosted by Moth Director and Producer, Chloe Salmon. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Gina Granter has a fateful encounter on an Amtrak train.

Teacher James Hamilton finds a way around his school's no recess policy.

Helen Cooper spends a special birthday at Coney Island.

A friend from her cancer support group makes a lasting impression on Emma Gordon.

Mary Blair travels to the Arctic tundra to reconnect with her heritage.