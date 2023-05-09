Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories dealing with all things family: from sibling hi-jinx, to the difficulties of having children (and parents). Hosted by Moth Radio Hour Producer Jay Allison. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Kay Elmsley Weeden and her siblings have adventures on the Wisconsin River.
Marjace Miles searches for meaning amidst an unexpected pregnancy.
Bob Baril gets a once in a lifetime experience with his son.
Jahvannia Darling keeps a secret from her mother.
Qing Zhao must choose between love and her career.
Carmen Putnam experiences the hope of a new pregnancy while mourning her stillborn child.