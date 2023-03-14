In this hour, five stories of picking our battles. The internal and external pressures that guide how we speak up, speak out, or stay silent. Hosted by The Moth's Artistic Director Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Catherine Burns

Storytellers:

Hillary Boone and her mother scheme to save Vermont from hate.

Maria Hodermarska fights for services for her son.

Ed Mabaya finds himself in danger while visiting his girlfriend.

Brad Lawrence and his sister work their mom's last nerve with their brawling.

Angela Lush struggles to speak up.