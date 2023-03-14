Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, five stories of picking our battles. The internal and external pressures that guide how we speak up, speak out, or stay silent. Hosted by The Moth's Artistic Director Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Catherine Burns
Storytellers:
Hillary Boone and her mother scheme to save Vermont from hate.
Maria Hodermarska fights for services for her son.
Ed Mabaya finds himself in danger while visiting his girlfriend.
Brad Lawrence and his sister work their mom's last nerve with their brawling.
Angela Lush struggles to speak up.