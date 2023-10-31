In this episode, stories of hidden truths, white lies, and defied expectations—on dates, at a wake, and on the dance floor. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Director Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Sharon Zegen learns the meaning of the phrase "be careful what you wish for."

Bill Dempsey is unsure how to handle a case of mistaken identity.

Isamula Elika Malesi steps out of her comfort zone and goes on a date.

Mike Wang struggles with how to express his love for his father.

Richard Westcott falls in love with dancing.