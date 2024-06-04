In this hour, stories of being gentle and kind—to ourselves and to others. Health scares, sound baths, and friend dates. This episode is hosted by Moth Director Jodi Powell. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Freida Vizel questions a big community tradition for the first time.

Skeptical teen Leela Ting goes to to a sound bath.

Young Marianna is her brother's secret weapon in a high stakes basketball game.

James Petersen's daughter checks in on him weekly, via a dreaded phone call.

When Alyssa Hursh and her boyfriend take some time apart, her friends step in to make her summer magical.