In this special hour, three stories from the Vietnam War Era. A troop comes under attack deep in the Vietnamese jungle; a triage nurse does her best to save the lives of soldiers; and a young man tries to save his little brothers as Saigon falls. Hosted by The Moth’s Senior Director, Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Jenifer Hixson

Storytellers:

Dave Dillard and his company are trekking through the Vietnamese jungle when they hear an unusual sound.

Edie Meeks comes to face the carnage of war.

Jason Trieu tries to save his family as the U.S. Army retreats and Saigon falls.