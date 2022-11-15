Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this special hour, three stories from the Vietnam War Era. A troop comes under attack deep in the Vietnamese jungle; a triage nurse does her best to save the lives of soldiers; and a young man tries to save his little brothers as Saigon falls. Hosted by The Moth’s Senior Director, Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Jenifer Hixson
Storytellers:
Dave Dillard and his company are trekking through the Vietnamese jungle when they hear an unusual sound.
Edie Meeks comes to face the carnage of war.
Jason Trieu tries to save his family as the U.S. Army retreats and Saigon falls.