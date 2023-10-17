Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, moxie, grit, and growing up. Stories of the strength, both physical and mental, of young women. Hosted by The Moth's Executive Producer Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
Sandra Kimokoti feels conflicted over her physical strength.
Wanjiru Kibera goes off the path in the Kenyan wilderness.
Gabrielle Shelton tries to find work as a welder.
Catherine Smyka and her male friend have the same taste in women.
Christal Brown finds a connection to her father through dance.