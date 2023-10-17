In this hour, moxie, grit, and growing up. Stories of the strength, both physical and mental, of young women. Hosted by The Moth's Executive Producer Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Sandra Kimokoti feels conflicted over her physical strength.

Wanjiru Kibera goes off the path in the Kenyan wilderness.

Gabrielle Shelton tries to find work as a welder.

Catherine Smyka and her male friend have the same taste in women.

Christal Brown finds a connection to her father through dance.