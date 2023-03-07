In this hour, stories of the places that leave a lasting impression. A skating rink, a golf course, a restaurant, and a cemetery. This episode is hosted by Moth director Chloe Salmon. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Chloe Salmon

Storytellers:

Jacoby Cochran and his family build a home at Rich City Skate.

Holly Thompson and her grandfather share a love of golf.

After a turbulent history in online dating, Leah Haydock finds solace in pasta.

Marguerite Maria Rivas searches for her daughter's grave.