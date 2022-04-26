In this hour, the people we've loved and lost, their memories preserved in these stories. Mothers, partners, and the colorful residents of a nursing home, with special excerpts from the Moth's new audio book. This episode is hosted by Moth Artistic Director, Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Catherine Burns

Storytellers:

Sharon D'Orsie goes on adventures with her aging mother.

Adrienne Lotson worries she's not cut out to be a chaplain.

Writer Elizabeth Gilbert shares her struggle in dealing with her partner’s terminal illness and what it taught her about living.