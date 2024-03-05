When the going gets tough, the tough get going! In this hour, stories of moving through discomfort—grief, revisiting painful history, stepping outside our safe spaces—and how it shapes us. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Director Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Stephanie Wittels Wach tries to understand her brother's struggle.

Wes Hazard takes us behind the scenes of Jeopardy!

Introvert Sufian Zhemokov has strict rules about talking to strangers.

Brigette Jones is determined to become a tour guide at Belle Meade Plantation.

