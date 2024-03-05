Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
When the going gets tough, the tough get going! In this hour, stories of moving through discomfort—grief, revisiting painful history, stepping outside our safe spaces—and how it shapes us. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Director Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
Stephanie Wittels Wach tries to understand her brother's struggle.
Wes Hazard takes us behind the scenes of Jeopardy!
Introvert Sufian Zhemokov has strict rules about talking to strangers.
Brigette Jones is determined to become a tour guide at Belle Meade Plantation.