In this episode, we take a look into the people and things that flash into our lives, and the indelible mark they leave behind. Hosted by Jenifer Hixson, The Moth’s Senior Director. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Jenifer Hixson

R. Eric Thomas pens a satire for his college paper with unintended consequences.

Annie Tan stokes the fire of her curiosity, but uncovers a dark moment in her family’s history.

Morely McBride comes across a stroke of luck when wandering the streets of New York City.

Warren Dahlin makes a friend who stays with him in life and in death.