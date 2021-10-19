Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
A father bonds with his son over baseball, a boy realizes that his single father is not a superhero, a worker gets a knife pulled on her at a homeless shelter, a newly divorced mother is evicted from her home, and a young writer moves to Jerusalem with the hope that peace will break out. Hosted by The Moth's Producing Director, Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers: Jimmy Tingle, Jason Schmidt, Launa Lea, Gretchen Waschke, Nathan Englander