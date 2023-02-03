We hear two stories about growing up, as well as listen to a preview of The Moth’s spinoff podcast: Grown.

Subscribe to Grown wherever you get your podcasts, or check out its website for more information: www.grownpod.com

If you’re a student and want to bring Moth programming to your school, visit our website themoth.org/students. If you’re a teacher, visit themoth.org/education/teachers

Hosted by: Devin Elise Wilson

Storytellers:

Mariama Diallo learns to stand up for herself, and her brother.

PT Smith discovers the magic of reading