In this hour, stories of diving in head first and putting it all on the line. Unconventional gifts, apex predators, and stock car racing. This episode is hosted by Moth producer and director Jodi Powell. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Jodi Powell

Storytellers:

Andrew McGill learns more about his father than he bargained for.

Aspiring primate veterinarian Estella Z Jones has a shift in perspective about her own life after seeing animals in the wild.

Ashamed of not knowing how to ride a bike, Francesca Hays attempts to learn in secret.

Michael Corso enters a stock car race for blind drivers.