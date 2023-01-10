Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories of diving in head first and putting it all on the line. Unconventional gifts, apex predators, and stock car racing. This episode is hosted by Moth producer and director Jodi Powell. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Jodi Powell
Storytellers:
Andrew McGill learns more about his father than he bargained for.
Aspiring primate veterinarian Estella Z Jones has a shift in perspective about her own life after seeing animals in the wild.
Ashamed of not knowing how to ride a bike, Francesca Hays attempts to learn in secret.
Michael Corso enters a stock car race for blind drivers.