Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories of disappearance and reappearance. Losing and finding home, family, and sacred objects -- or making space for something new. This episode is hosted by Moth Executive Producer, Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Host: Sarah Austin Jenness
Storytellers -
Ross Jessop searches Montana's Lolo National Forest for a missing baby.
Christine Gentry hides a secret from significant others.
Gregory Pereira finds family in an unexpected place.
New Yorker Aaron Wolfe's wife gets a job in Boston.
Joseph Gallo receives a gift from a dying friend.