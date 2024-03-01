On this episode, two stories from Melbourne, and we’ll reflect on the legacy of comedian and SLAM host Cal Wilson.

Host: Chloe Salmon

Storytellers:

Elizabeth Gray’s son has an interesting first day of school.

Cal Wilson is inspired by her five year old son to take swimming lessons.

Here’s Cal Wilson’s article about The Moth: https://www.smh.com.au/entertainment/the-lure-of-the-moth-mesmerising-stories-from-people-just-like-you-20180315-h0xhl3.html

If you’d like to share your own story, or would just love to hear some incredible live storytelling, check out a Story Slam near you: https://themoth.org/events

The Moth would like to thank its listeners and supporters. Stories like these are made possible by community giving. If you’re not already a member, please consider becoming one or making a one-time donation today at themoth.org/giveback