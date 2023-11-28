In this hour, stories of things past shaping the here and now; the smell and taste of home, whirlwind romance, and finding comfort and kinship in the most dire of circumstances. This hour is hosted by Moth Senior Director Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Talaya Moore, a homeless child, takes solace in her most valued possession - her dolls.

Nikesh Shukla finds a frozen moment in time after the death of his mother.

Self-professed nerd Andrew Solmssen meets his match.

Caitlin FitzGerald discovers her new home has a terrible past.