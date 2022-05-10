Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories of education, illumination, or just being schooled. The lessons learned from communities new and old, on top of a glacier, and from children. This episode is hosted by Moth host Jon Goode. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Jon Goode
Storytellers:
Dan Souza teaches English and learns about Hungarian karaoke.
Jen Rubin plans to be spontaneous.
Matty Struski learns about resiliency, and slides.
Diane Harari learns that piano recitals are child's play.
Burnell Cotlon returns to the Lower Ninth Ward after Hurricane Katrina to rebuild the community he loves.