In this hour, kismet encounters, nosy-but-nice neighbors, and unexpectedly helpful contacts—at home and abroad. This episode is hosted by Moth Artistic Director, Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Nathan Englander's lifetime of stress catches up to him.

Elana Duffy attempts to reclaim her teddy bear from a strict customs office.

While renovating his house, Alistair Bane unearths a child's toy and his own memories.