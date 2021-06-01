Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories about and by people who are unapologetically themselves. Knowing where you belong on the ballfield, writing as the ultimate means of self-expression, and the pub that serves as a home for a band of experimental musicians. This hour is hosted by Jay Allison, producer of this radio show.
Storytellers: Eric Thomas, Renita Walls, Haley Dunning, Heidi stuber, Joe Jackson