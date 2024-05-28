Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories from the double helix -- genetic makeup, inherited disease, and family secrets. It's all in the DNA. This hour is hosted by Moth Artistic Director Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
Mike Birbiglia works to get healthy and mitigate his bad genes.
Carmen Rita Wong uncovers the complicated layers of her family's past.
Beth Bucher makes a hard decision to protect her health.
When applying for a green card, Paul Nurse discovers a family secret.
Podcast: 649