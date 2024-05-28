In this hour, stories from the double helix -- genetic makeup, inherited disease, and family secrets. It's all in the DNA. This hour is hosted by Moth Artistic Director Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Mike Birbiglia works to get healthy and mitigate his bad genes.



Carmen Rita Wong uncovers the complicated layers of her family's past.



Beth Bucher makes a hard decision to protect her health.



When applying for a green card, Paul Nurse discovers a family secret.

Podcast: 649