Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, new purposes, shifting perspectives, and fresh takes. At work, at home, and on the streets of Harlem. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Curatorial Producer, Suzanne Rust. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Suzanne Rust
Storytellers:
Frank O'Keefe takes us inside the world of the New York City Sanitation Department.
Julia Bucci can't use her usual academic approach when confronted with a matter of the heart.
Ayisha Irfan finds herself in the awkward role of the "office Muslim."
On the night of Obama's election, Maxie Jones witnesses change on the streets of Harlem.