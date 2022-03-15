In this hour, new purposes, shifting perspectives, and fresh takes. At work, at home, and on the streets of Harlem. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Curatorial Producer, Suzanne Rust. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Suzanne Rust

Storytellers:

Frank O'Keefe takes us inside the world of the New York City Sanitation Department.

Julia Bucci can't use her usual academic approach when confronted with a matter of the heart.

Ayisha Irfan finds herself in the awkward role of the "office Muslim."

On the night of Obama's election, Maxie Jones witnesses change on the streets of Harlem.