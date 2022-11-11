Logo for The Moth

Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.

2006-2020

25 Years of Stories: One Plus One Plus One Plus…

Thumbnail for "25 Years of Stories: One Plus One Plus One Plus…".
November 11, 202223min 15sec

On this week’s episode, we take a look back at 2000, the origin of the Moth StorySLAMs. In lieu of bringing you to an actual show, we’ll be playing ten abbreviated versions of GrandSLAM-winning stories. This episode is hosted by Jenifer Hixson.

Storytellers:

Donna Otter

Tere Negrete

Vivienne Anderson

Pam Burrell

Juliette Holmes

Craig Mangum

Ruby Cooper

Phyllis Bowdwin

Wilson Seely and

Ray Christian

For more information on all of our storytellers, go to the moth.org/extras.