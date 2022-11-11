Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
On this week’s episode, we take a look back at 2000, the origin of the Moth StorySLAMs. In lieu of bringing you to an actual show, we’ll be playing ten abbreviated versions of GrandSLAM-winning stories. This episode is hosted by Jenifer Hixson.
Storytellers:
Donna Otter
Tere Negrete
Vivienne Anderson
Pam Burrell
Juliette Holmes
Craig Mangum
Ruby Cooper
Phyllis Bowdwin
Wilson Seely and
Ray Christian
For more information on all of our storytellers, go to the moth.org/extras.