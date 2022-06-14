Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, we focus on the uncommon denominators and wildly unexpected situations of life. Hosted by Jenifer Hixson, The Moth’s Senior Director. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Jenifer Hixson
Omar Qureshi tries to find acceptance in a home that hates him.
Kari Adams faces up a storm of trouble when an uncontrollable force comes crashing into her wedding.
Donna Otter attends a tantric body painting party on the heels of her divorce.
Trystan Reese must deal with the world’s reaction when he goes viral for becoming a pregnant trans man.